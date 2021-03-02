BOYS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 67, Hope Academy 66
The Awesome Blossoms (5-7, 4-6 Gopher Conference) won their third game in a row Monday night, defeating the Lions in a nail-biter.
Forward Drew Kittelson played his most complete game of the season, scoring 30 points and hitting three 3-pointers. Mitchell Fiebiger added 13 points of his own and was the only other Blooming Prairie player to score in double-figures. Colin Jordison (8), Alex Miller (6), Luke Larkoski (5), Chris Naatz (3), and Cole Christianson (2) also scored for the Awesome Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie didn't have time to rest or bask in their win, as they returned to the court Tuesday night in a battle with the NRHEG Panthers (4-9, 4-6). The game wrapped up after deadline.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 5, Austin 0
The Huskies improved to 12-1 overall and in Big 9 Conference play with their convincing win over the Packers Monday night. Owatonna leads Northfield in the conference standings by two in terms of points; however, Northfield owns the best record at 11-0.
Owatonna outshot Austin 43-5 and sealed the win in the first period behind four goals from Ezra Oien, Anna Herzog, Gabriella Lamont, and Olivia Herzog; Olivia Herzog added a second goal early in the third period. Grace Wolfe led the team with two assists, while Sydney Hunst, Samantha Bogen, Lauren Borgerding, Anna Herzog, Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, and Sarah Snitker all added one. With the win, goalie Ava Wolfe reclaimed the top spot in the state in regard to wins (12) and fourth place in goals against average (0.92).
The Huskies returned to the ice Tuesday night against Winona (0-12, 0-12). The game concluded after deadline.
WRESTLING
WEM/JWP Triangular
NRHEG 38, WEM/JWP 31
The Panthers started off their evening strong, pulling off a section win and avenging their loss earlier in the season against the ever-scrappy Grizzlies.
"It was good for us to come out with a win in this dual because we didn't have things go our way last time," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "We did what we needed to do this time. We earned bonus points where we could, and we were also able to fight to not give bonus points in a couple matches."
It was a back-and-forth dual, with WEM/JWP jumping out to a 10-0 lead before wins by Annabelle Petsinger (120; fall) and Aidan Schlaak (126; 17-4 major decision) evened out the score. Wins by Deven Parpart (145; 10-2 decision), Clay Stenzel (152; fall), Thor Routh (160; fall), George Roesler (182; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) were enough to tilt the dual in the Panthers' favor.
Zach Quast (106; fall), Carson Petry (113; 13-2 major decision), Gavin Krause (138; 7-2 decision), Jack Morsching (170; fall), Kurtis Crosby (195; 3-2 decision), and Keegan Kuball (220; 6-0 decision) picked up wins for WEM/JWP.
Sibley East 48, NRHEG 27
Unfortunately, NRHEG's second dual of the night didn't go as well as they would have liked.
Petsinger, Stenzel, Roesler and Misgen all earned their second wins on the evening during the Panthers' dual with the Wolverines. Ralph Roesler (182; 15-0 tech fall) and Ben Hagen (220; 6-3 decision) also won their matches.
The Panthers are now 8-12 overall and 5-7 during section matches. They return to the mat for the final time during the regular season on Friday against Medford (12-7).
Westfield Triangular
Westfield 39, Maple River 35
GMLOS 59, Westfield 15
The Razorbacks (9-14) split their duals Monday night, taking down a tough Maple River team before falling to GMLOS due to a number of forfeits because of injury.
Hunter Simonson (106; fall), Kevin Hodge (113; 7-6 decision), Bo Zweiner (120; 6-0 decision), Cade Christianson (132; fall), Keegan Bronson (138; fall), Sam Skillestad (152; fall), Tyler Archer (195; 7-2 decision), and Brody Johnson (285; fall) picked up wins for Westfield against Maple River; Johnson's win in the heavy weight matchup sealed the victory.
Skillestad (6-3 decision) also earned a win in the dual with GMLOS; the Razorbacks other points came via forfeit.
Westfield resumes action on Thursday against WEM/JWP.
Medford 60, USC 21
The Tigers won their fourth dual in a row to improve their record to 12-7 after defeating the Rebels Monday night.
Jack Meyer (113; fall), Dylan Heiderscheidt (182; fall), and Josiah Hedensten (195; fall) all earned victories for Medford, with the team's other points coming via forfeit.
Medford concludes their regular season on Friday against NRHEG.