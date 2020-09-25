Girls swimming and diving
The Faribault girls swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night against Owatonna.
The Falcons claimed victories in 10 of the 12 events to notch the 99-87 victory.
Individual winners for Faribault were Abby Larson (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Miller Munoz (1-meter diving), Verity Wray-Raabolle (100 butterfly), Ava Nelson (100 freestyle) and Grace Rechtzigel (100 backstroke).
The Falcons also won in all three relay events, with the team of Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and KcKenzie Gehrke winning the 200 medley relay, Nelson, Gehrke, Larson and Bennett Wray-Raabolle claiming the win in the 200 freestyle relay, and Nelson, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel and Larson joining to touch first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Oct. 1, against Austin.
“We had some great swims with significant time drops in our win over Owatonna,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “It is always fun, whether, in person or virtual to swim against my son, Isaiah and his Owatonna girls swim team. Some of the really exceptional performances were turned in by Grace Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Maiya Kolterman, Kayla Kenow, Monica Albers, and Miller Munoz. However, the whole team had a good night of swims. We were able to take first in 10 of the 12 events, which helped a lot. We just need to stay the course for a little longer and then we will start our tapers.”
Cross country
The quick flurry of senior Gabbie Yetzer, senior Ruby Gernandt and freshman Mariana Foxhoven finishing in third, fourth and fifth overall helped the Faribault girls cross country team win a triangular at Red Wing that also included Rochester Mayo.
Brynn Beardlesy and Cecilia Hoisington crossed in ninth and 10th overall to wrap up the scoring positions for the Falcons. That helped Faribault win with 31 points, ahead of Rochester Mayo and Red Wing, which tied for second with 48 points.
In the boys race, the Falcons finished second with 45 points, behind the first-place Spartans (20) and ahead of the third-place Wingers (66).
Thomas Malecha crossed the line first for Faribault in fourth place, while Tanner Longshore claimed seventh, Owen Beardsley snagged ninth, Ricky Cordova nabbed 12th and James Hoisington was the final scorer in 13th place.
Both teams will close out the regular season Thursday, Oct. 1, with a home meet against Rochester Century.
Girls soccer
Against a one-loss Rochester Mayo, the Faribault girls soccer team kept things close but were unable to capitalize enough in a 4-1 loss in Rochester. It was the closest result since a 3-2 season-opening loss at Austin.
Mercedes Huerta-Mata scored the one goal for the Falcons.
Faribault will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 29, against Albert Lea at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.