NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving fell down and frantically rose up, still with a shot to save his Nets debut.
Moments later he was back on the court, laying on his back in disbelief after falling just short in the highest-scoring first game for a team in NBA history.
Irving scored 50 points but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over Brooklyn in overtime Wednesday night.
Despite the loss, Irving said the first game in his new uniform felt incredible.
“It’s a great starting point,” he said. “Obviously, you wanted to come out and get a win in front of our home crowd, but we got another chance on Friday.”
Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:19 remaining.
Following a Nets timeout, Irving had the ball in his hands with a chance to cap his dazzling debut with a victory. He ran the clock down and then began his drive, but went down after spinning near the foul line. He retained his dribble, got up and shot, but his jumper missed. He then fell back onto the court, hands on his head.
After signing with the Nets during the summer, Irving broke Kiki Vandeweghe’s record for most points by a player in his first game with a team. Vandeweghe scored 47 for Portland at Kansas City on Oct. 27, 1984.
Irving finished with eight rebounds and seven assists. Caris LeVert added 20 points.
Irving signed along with Kevin Durant in July, wanting to come back home after growing up in New Jersey. He had to pause during his remarks to the crowd before the game but had no trouble keeping his composure — but ultimately not his footing — once it started, making seven 3-pointers as the Nets tried desperately to win a season opener for the first time in seven years.
But Brooklyn didn’t have many answers for Towns, who also made seven 3s. Then in OT it was Wiggins, who shot only 10 for 27 but made two straight baskets after the Nets took a 124-123 lead.
Irving sandwiched two 3-pointers around three free throws in just over a minute late in regulation, and with the game tied found a cutting Jarrett Allen in the lane. Allen was fouled but missed both free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, and the game went to overtime when Wiggins missed a long jumper at the buzzer.
“This is a special group where very rarely this happens in the NBA,” Towns said. “Everyone in this locker room is here for one goal. That’s to win.”
Early on it was all Minnesota as it started its first full season under coach Ryan Saunders. The Wolves led 20-19 in the first quarter before breaking it open with an 18-3 run that lasted into the second and expanded their lead to 38-22. It would increase to 46-28 and Minnesota took a 68-56 advantage into halftime.
But the Nets outscored the Wolves 37-20 in the third and it was close from there.
“It was eventful,” Saunders said. “You’re kind of lost for words.”
Tip-ins
Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver, the No. 6 overall pick from NCAA runner-up Texas Tech, had four points. His parents and grandmother were at the game. ... Minnesota has won the last four meetings.
Nets: Durant, recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, was the first player announced when the Nets introduced the entire roster before the game. He walked onto the court and eventually joined his teammates to watch from the bench. ... Brooklyn has lost seven straight season openers. ... The Nets signed Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, a former first-round pick, to a two-way contract.
Sleeping in
The Wolves opted against holding a morning shootaround. Saunders said the team will at times look to get players extra rest while on the road.
“I’ll use the word fluid and say that it’ll be a game-by-game decision and see how these guys feel,” he said. “Obviously we’re a team that looks at analytics and looks at data and looks at numbers. We want to make sure we take care of our players and these players especially, the pace we were able to play at in preseason, we want to make sure these guys are rested.”
NBA ROUNDUP
NUGGETS 108, TRAIL BLAZERS 100
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half because of foul trouble, and Denver spoiled the opening game of Portland’s 50th season.
Will Barton added 19 points for the Nuggets, who also snapped Portland’s 18-game winning streak in home openers, the longest streak in league history.
Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 32 points and eight assists, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut.
76ERS 107, CELTICS 93
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 24 points and Philadelphia beat Boston.
Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points. Jayson Tatum had 21. Kemba Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting in his Boston debut, and Al Horford had 16 in his first game with the 76ers.
Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris buried consecutive 3-pointers for Philadelphia — after the Sixers had missed 21 of 24 through three quarters — to stretch the lead to 10.
MAVERICKS 108, WIZARDS 100
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 34 points and nine rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points in the European pair’s long-awaited first game together, leading Dallas past Washington.
Porzingis missed his first four shots before taking a break and coming back to score nine points in the final 2:45 of the first quarter. The 7-foot-3 Latvian acquired in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks before the trading deadline last season was 7 of 16 from the field.
Doncic and Porzingis traded long 3-pointers throughout the game, finishing 7 of 16 between them (4 of 9 for Doncic, 3 of 7 for Porzingis). Doncic was 12 of 19 overall.
HEAT 120, GRIZZLIES 101
MIAMI — Justise Winslow scored 27 points, rookie Kendrick Nunn scored 24 in his NBA debut and Miami ran away in the fourth quarter to beat Memphis.
Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler because of personal reasons. Nunn and fellow rookie Tyler Herro started in the backcourt instead.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, and Winslow added seven rebounds and seven assists.
PISTONS 119, PACERS 110
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Drummond had 32 points and 23 rebounds, and Luke Kennard made three 3-pointers in the final six minutes in Detroit’s opening victory over Indiana.
Kennard scored 30 points, a career best, and matched his career high with six 3s.
SPURS 120, KNICKS 111
SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, Bryn Forbes added 20 and San Antonio, spoiling No. 2 overall pick RJ Barrett’s debut with New York.
Barrett had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting with five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. Marcus Morris led New York with 26 points, and Julius Randle had 25 points and 11 rebounds.
SUNS 124, KINGS 95
PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 22 points and 10 assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points and Phoenix beat Sacrament in Monte Williams’ first games as the coach of the Suns.
Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in his first game with the Suns after signing a three-year, $51 million deal. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Buddy Hield led the Kings with 28 points. Luke Walton made his Sacramento coaching debut.
JAZZ 100, THUNDER 95
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah past Oklahoma City.
Mitchell scored 22 points in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points, and Royce O’Neale chipped in with 14 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert grabbed 14 rebounds.
HORNETS 126, BULLS 125
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie PJ Washington hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help Charlotte open the post-Kemba Walker era with a victory over Chicago.
Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 35 points and 17 rebounds.
MAGIC 94, CAVALIERS 85
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds in Orlando’s victory over Cleveland.
Evan Fournier scored 16 points for Orlando, and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and six assists in his Magic debut. Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland in John Beilein’s first game as coach.