Wednesday, Sep 11
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Roundbank, 1100 1st St. NE, New Prague.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Mobile Office Hours for Rep. Jim Hagedorn• 12-1:30 p.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. District representatives from the Office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn to assist people solve problems with veteran’s benefits, immigration cases, passport issues, Social Security payments, issues with Medicare and Medicaid, agriculture programs and more.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting• 5:30 p.m., at The Lake Front, 35032 Clear Lake Lane, Le Center.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Sep 12
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary• 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Community Open House/Tour• 5:30-7:30 p.m., TCU-Lonsdale, 1000 Idaho St. SW, Lonsdale. A thanks to the community for supporting the recent referendum to improve district schools and provide additional opportunities for educating the youth in our communities. Check out the new construction at each school site. Layne Wilbright, lwilbright@tcu2905.us, 5073648120. http://www.tcu2905.us.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Sep 13
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center, 621 S. 4th St., Le Sueur.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Sep 14
Le Sueur Dog Park Event• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Le Sueur Dog Park, Cedar Trail Dr., Le Sueur. Events will include Frisbee Toss, Ball Catch and a Cone Course.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner• 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Sep 15
160th Anniversary Celebration of Ottawa Historic Stone Church• 12:30-1:30 p.m., at 39024 Whittier St., Le Sueur. Prayer leader will be Rev. Jason Lang, and musician Eric Smith, of Word of Life Church, Le Sueur.
Harvest Potluck Picnic• 1 p.m., at Burr Oak Park in Ottawa, 38842 Exchange St. Road, Le Sueur. Chairs and tables are welcomed.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Sep 16
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Community Open House/Tour• 4:30-7:30 p.m., TCU-Le Center, 160 Mill Avenue, Le Center. A thanks to the community for supporting the recent referendum to improve district schools and provide additional opportunities for educating the youth in our communities. Check out the new construction at each school site.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club• 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Sep 17
Community Open House/Tour• 5:30-7:30 p.m., TCU-Montgomery, 101 Second St NE, Montgomery. A thanks to the community for supporting the recent referendum to improve district schools and provide additional opportunities for educating the youth in our communities. Check out the new construction at each school site.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group• 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group• 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Sep 18
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.