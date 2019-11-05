Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Nov. 6 — Beef pot roast with vegetables, Waldorf gelatin salad, dinner roll and fresh fruit
Nov. 7 — Beef tetrazzini, tomato/cuke salad, beet pickles and fruit cup
Nov. 8 — Hot hamwich on bun (alt: turkeywich on bun), marinated green beans, grapes and Dutch apple pie
Nov. 11 — Ham/scalloped potatoes (alt: beef/scalloped), potatoes, dilled carrots, green salad and fruit cup
Nov. 12 — Creamy Parmesan, chicken with rice pilaf, asparagus, 7-layer salad and bar