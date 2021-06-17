Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Scott County in east central Minnesota... Northwestern Rice County in south central Minnesota... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Le Center, or 25 miles northeast of Mankato, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... New Prague and Montgomery around 650 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lonsdale, Webster and Elko New Market. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH