Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required. Diabetic option available daily
Sept. 26 — Music by Andy Speikers. Chicken Broccoli Bake, Cranberry Bog Salad, Romaine Lettuce Garnish, Roll and Snickerdoodle Brownies
Sept. 27 — Rib Patty (Alt: Baked Fish) Hash Browns au Gratin, Corn and Fresh Oranges
Sept. 30 — Hamburger Vegetable Soup, Crackers, Egg Salad Sandwich, Pear/Grape Cup and Flavored Ice Cream
Oct. 1 — Roast Beef,Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cauliflower and Banana
Oct. 2 — Chili Baked Potato Bar, Peach/Cottage Cheese, Cornbread and Walnut Dream Bar