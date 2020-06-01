The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, June 03
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, June 04
RBNC Book Club: “The Big Marsh: The Story of a Lost Landscape” Part 1 & 2• 7-8 p.m., online. The club meets virtually. Register at bit.ly/RBNCBookClub to receive the meeting link. June 11 (Part 3) and June 18 (Part 4 discussed). Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org.
Friday, June 05
St. Vincent de Paul - June Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. June grocery distributions will be on Fridays June 5, 12 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Closed Friday June 26. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Tuesday, June 09
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Chili, cornbread, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside Pickup.