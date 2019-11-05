The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Nov. 07
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Big Night Out• 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. 21+
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Human Trafficking in Rice County• 7-8:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870. https://stjohnsnorthfield.org/congregational-life/women/programs/.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Lights on After School• 3:15-4:45 p.m., Faribault Middle School and Jefferson Elementary, Faribault . See what Faribault Community School is all about. Rachael Petersen, rpetersen@faribault.k12.mn.us, 5073306470.
Friday, Nov. 08
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Clothing donations accepted.
Homeschool Day: Decomposition Expedition• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $7/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Survival• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Free Hemoglobin A1C screenings• 3-7 p.m., HyVee, 1920 Grant St. N.W., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Burger Basket Fundraiser• 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Club, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Fundraiser for the Prevention of Child Abuse.
Free screening of 'Love Them First - Lessons from Lucy Laney'• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Question and answer session with Lucy Laney staff. Food provided.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Nov. 09
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Hike and Hygge• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use west side lower level entrance.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles• 1-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. 507-334-7041
No open skate• 12 a.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle• 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Sunday, Nov. 10
4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus Poultry Bingo• 1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Adults and children welcome.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 Skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 11
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Surviving The Holidays• 6:15-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St Paul Ave, Faribault. RSVP to Jennifer David at 507-210-6339. Jennifer David, jenniferdavid70@gmail.com, 507-210-6339.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Buckham Memorial Library to close for Veterans Day• 12 a.m., Will reopen with regular hours on Nov. 12 http://faribault.org/library/ .
Veterans Day assembly• 9 a.m., Bridgewater Elementary, 401 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. 22nd assembly - songs, poems, readings, slideshows and other performances dedicated to honoring the nation's veterans.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, brownie
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Beth Truesdale '97 Lecture• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College Viking Theater, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
P.E.O. Bunco Party• 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 222 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. $15 includes door prize entry and refreshments. Call 952-297-4668 with any questions. http://peointernational.org.
Euchre• 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.