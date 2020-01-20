Against a field depleted by the weekend storm, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team finished second out of four teams during Saturday's Section 1AA True Team Championships at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville.
The Gators garnered 518 points, while Lakeville South won with 587 points, Lakeville North claimed third with 485 points and Farmington slotted into fourth with 434 points. Lakeville South earned the section's automatic qualifying spot into Saturday's True Team state finals, and while Northfield's second-place finish qualified it for at-large consideration, it missed out on one of the four wild card slots.
Junior Erik Larson was able to claim an individual title in the 200-yard individual medley, while Dillon Smisek, Alex Dell, Jose Gonzalez-Ramierez and Bryce Malecha teamed up to speed to first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Other top three finishes included the 200 medley relay team of Smisek, Dell, Marcus Hauck and Matt Anderson (third), Smisek in the 50 freestyle (third), Larson in the 100 freestyle (second), Malecha in the 500 freestyle (second), Hauck in the 100 backstroke (second) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Larson, Gonzalez-Ramirez, Hauck and Ryan Malecha (second).
Northfield is back in the pool Friday night for a dual meet against Faribault at Northfield Middle School.