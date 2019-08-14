Replacing a team's leading passer, leading rusher and two leading receivers sounds daunting, but that's what Randolph football will be tasked with this season.
Except Randolph coach Mike Schmidt doesn't sound too intimidated by the task, partially because the leading passer and rusher are the same player — last year's quarterback Andrew Wenstrom — and there was plenty of depth behind last year's two top-producing wideouts, Joey Erickson and Carsyn Gunderson.
Isaac Stoesz, now a senior, hauled in 11 touchdowns last year and was named all-district, and Dane Ehlringer, also a senior, accounted for a pair of touchdowns in a trio of section playoff games.
"We feel pretty good about where we're at," Schmidt said. "We obviously lost a couple really good skill position players, but we told our guys they don't need to necessarily be those guys, just be yourself. Play within yourself and we'll be just fine."
At quarterback, senior Nick Drinken is penciled in to start the season opener Aug. 29 in Randolph against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity. Drinken, who didn't play football as a freshman or sophomore, rejoined the program last year and quarterbacked the junior varsity team.
A year later, he's looking every bit capable to direct the varsity Rockets, which are moving from Section 2A to Section 1A this year.
"It's been incredible the confidence he's starting to build with the more reps he's gotten," Schmidt said. "He's a different kid as a senior this year than as a junior that came back out for football last year."
He also won't be tasked with shouldering Wenstrom's rushing load, either. Instead, that will primarily go to junior Mack Swanson, who last year rushed for five touchdowns as the team's starting running back.
"We'd like to feature him a little bit more this year," Schmidt said.
Highlighting Swanson also falls in a line with a shift in mentality for the Rockets, who are now playing a full 11-man schedule after playing both nine-man and 11-man games during last year's regular season.
Even with that move, Schmidt said he wants his team, especially his offensive and defensive lines, to be intimidated by larger opponents.
"What we're trying to change is the mindset and the culture of how we play in the interior of our offensive and defensive lines," Schmidt said. "Those guys are starting to have a little more belief in themselves, because they're going to be for the most part this year outsized. Just getting them to understand that the size doesn't necessarily make a difference. It's the attitude and that relentless effort you play with, so I think we're starting to get a better mindset in the interior and believing we can run the ball and don't have to necessarily spread everything out all the time."
Last year's record: 7-4
Last year's finish: Randolph advanced to the Section 2A title game before falling 42-20 to top-seeded United South Central, which suffered its first loss of the season in the state quarterfinals to Blooming Prairie.
Major departures
Mason Burlage, lineman
Joey Erickson, wide receiver
Pete Fitterer, lineman
Carsyn Gunderson, wide receiver
Noah Schulz, lineman
Andrew Wenstrom, quarterback
Important returners
Dane Ehlringer, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Isaac Stoesz, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Clay Romanoski, senior, lineman
Trey Liotta-Goudy, senior, lineman
Mack Swanson, junior, running back
Key newcomers
Nick Drinken, senior, quarterback
AJ Weidner, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Kaven Blonigen, junior, tight end/linebacker
Dominick Ohmann, junior, wide receiver/defensive back