Thursday, June 25
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 6-8 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed Friday, June 26. Clothing distributions will be in the parking lot during food distribution if weather permits. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, June 26
Virtual Learning: Talking with Trees (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Learn how to identify trees, how humans use trees and what animals use trees as homes. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, free for members.
Boogie & Bike Night sponsored by The Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club• 5-9 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Food, drinks, music and bikes.
Saturday, June 27
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Story Adventures on Facebook Live• 10-10:30 a.m., Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Monday, June 29
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1002 17th St SW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, June 30
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Interiors, 550 Wilson Ave., Suite 103, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Chicken enchilada, refried beans, tortilla chips, fruit and dessert. Curbside Pick-up.
Wednesday, July 01
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
UMN SROC Virtual Agronomy Field Tour• 12-1 p.m., Free. Participants must pre-register online at z.umn.edu/sroc-ag-tour.