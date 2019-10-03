The Owatonna freshman football team got back on track with a 48-0 victory over Faribault on Monday.
A week after suffering its first Big Southeast District loss of the season to Rochester Mayo, the Huskies (3-2) left little doubt against the Falcons, scoring in a variety of ways and building a huge halftime lead .
Porter Kuchenbecker tossed a pair of touchdown passes, one to Noah Wellnitz from 71 yards out to open the scoring and other from 16 yards out to Justin Gleason.
Wellnitz also caught a 19-yard TD from Ayden Walter and Gleason scored his second touchdown after intercepting a pass and returning in 44 yards to the end zone.
Conner Grems got in the act a couple times as well, finding pay dirt from 56 yards out on a punt return and again from 27 yards out on the ground to cap the scoring.
Beckett Seykora scored on a 2-yard run to give Owatonna a 36-0 lead late in the second quarter.