MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Smeltzer’s meditation routine kept him calm on the way to his first major league win.
Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Sunday.
Jason Castro homered and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who maintained their three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Luis Arraez had two hits and scored twice.
Making his third career start in the middle of a pennant race, Smeltzer looked calm as he efficiently worked his way through the Royals’ lineup.
“I was really just impressed with how he carried himself, and that hasn’t changed at all,” said Castro, who was behind the plate for Minnesota. “Every time he’s come up, he seems very confident, not shook by being at this level in big spots.”
That’s a good sign for the Twins, who are dealing with some injuries with their pitching staff. Michael Pineda is out with a right triceps strain, and newly acquired reliever Sam Dyson was added to the injured list Sunday morning with right biceps tendinitis.
That cleared the path for Smeltzer’s promotion, giving originally scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi an extra day off.
“I don’t foresee many scenarios where he doesn’t fit in,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I see him certainly playing a big role going forward one way or the other.”
Baldelli stopped short of saying how exactly Smeltzer would be used. Smeltzer wasn’t complaining, though.
“I believe that I’m a starter and can get the job done and I believe I can do it (in) the pen as well,” Smeltzer said. “I spoke on it the last time I was up here, whatever they call on me, if it’s playing right field, I’m going to do my best to help the team win.”
Smeltzer, who likes to meditate on the field before games, struck out four and walked one on 90 pitches. He started the seventh but was replaced by Tyler Duffey after issuing a leadoff walk to Alex Gordon. Duffey struck out Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler, and Castro cut down Gordon attempting to steal second.
Rosario tacked on an RBI single in the eighth to give the Twins some cushion.
Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless eighth for Minnesota, and Taylor Rogers finished the two-hitter for his 17th save in 23 chances.
Keller’s effort
Brad Keller (7-11) blanked Minnesota’s high-powered offense — which scored 22 runs in the previous two games — through five innings, looking every bit as tough as Smeltzer.
“I was just hoping we could find a way to score some runs for him, because he has been pitching so well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But, their lefty over there (Smeltzer) did a great job keeping the ball down, moving the ball in, moving the ball out.”
Keller ran into trouble after Arraez led off the sixth with a single. Arraez advanced on a wild pitch, went to third on Nelson Cruz’s groundout and came home on Rosario’s sacrifice fly.
Castro connected against Keller with two out in the seventh. It was his 11th of the season and No. 217 for Minnesota, tops in the majors.
SATURDAY: Twins 11, Royals 3
Nelson Cruz is hardly slowing down. If anything, he’s heating up.
The 39-year-old Minnesota slugger extended his recent tear Saturday night, hitting three home runs in a game for the second time in 10 days and powering the AL Central-leading Twins to lop-sided victory.
A day after he homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, Cruz again had five RBIs.
“I think my approach is the right one,” Cruz said. “My body feels good, and I have the right approach.”
Cruz hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo drive in the second and a two-run shot in the sixth. He didn’t get a chance at a record-tying fourth home run — he was left on deck when Jorge Polanco grounded out to end the eighth.
Cruz has 11 homers and 23 RBIs in his last nine starts.
“Hopefully I keep finding runners on base,” Cruz said. “I can only drive (in) runs when I find runners on base. We’ve got a great lineup. They all get on base for me.”
Cruz connected for a career-high three homers on July 25 against the White Sox, and matched that mark against the Royals. He has 30 homers this year and 390 for his career, tying Graig Nettles for 62nd place.
Only two other players have had two three-homer games within 10 days. Doug DeCinces did it for the California Angels on Aug. 3 and Aug. 8, 1982, and Johnny Mize did it for the St. Louis Cardinals on July 13 and July 20, 1938.
Cruz is the first Twins player to have multiple three-homer games in the same season. He’s hit at least 30 homers in six consecutive seasons. Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion are the only other active players to have accomplished that.
“Well, my vocabulary is not good enough to really do the guy justice,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If you’re around long enough, you see a lot of impressive things, but what we’re watching right now is something that the likes of it, I haven’t seen anything like it before. I don’t think anybody else has either, but again, are we surprised that we’re seeing it from him? Absolutely not. It’s just what he does. He continues to go out there and produce at levels that nobody else does.”
Polanco and C.J. Cron also homered for the Twins, who lead Cleveland by three games.
Jorge Soler homered and Meibrys Viloria had two RBIs for the Royals, who have lost five consecutive games and eight of nine.
The Twins homered three times in a five-run second inning off Danny Duffy (5-6). Cron, reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, hit a solo homer. Polanco later had a three-run drive, and Cruz followed with a home run.
“We’ve got a lot of ways we can beat you,” Twins starter Kyle Gibson said. “So it’s been fun to watch.”
Max Kepler and Cron had RBI singles in the fifth. Cron finished with three hits.
Gibson (11-4) allowed two earned runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Duffy gave up nine runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was tagged for four homers, walked two and struck out five. The last time Duffy gave up four homers in one game was May 2, 2018, in Boston.
“They’re not very forgiving,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Nelson Cruz is swinging the bat really well right now. I mean, he’s not missing. You throw something that’s got a little too much of the plate and he’s gonna ride it.”
Nathan honored
Former Twins closer Joe Nathan was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to the game. Nathan spent seven of his 16 major league seasons in Minnesota. He recorded a franchise-record 260 saves in 460 games. Forty-five of Nathan’s 377 career saves came against the Royals.
FRIDAY: Twins 11, Royals 9
A little time off didn’t slow Nelson Cruz.
Cruz homered and drove in five runs to help the Twins beat the Royals in the series opener.
With the team’s prior three games being in Miami, Cruz, the team’s designated hitter, was limited to two pinch-hit plate appearances.
“In that situation, I wasn’t able to play. You just make sure you’re fresh when you get a chance to play,” he said.
And continue to stay hot.
In his last eight starts, Cruz has eight home runs among his 15 hits and 18 RBI.
“I don’t get caught up in what happened in the past or what’s going to happen tomorrow. Focusing on a daily basis,” he said.
Others can rave about his performance.
“There aren’t many people in the game that can have those types of at-bats on a fairly consistent basis and put up those runs of games and at-bats where he’s just squaring everything up,” said manager Rocco Baldelli.
Cruz, who crushed a pitch into the second deck in left field in the first, broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh inning with a two-run double off the scoreboard in right-center field. The ball hit about 5 feet lower than his RBI double in the fifth, which was a couple feet from clearing the wall.
Miguel Sanó, Luis Arraez and Jason Castro added RBIs in the inning for an 11-6 lead.
Trevor May (4-3) needed one pitch to get the final out of the seventh inning before newly acquired Sam Dyson struggled for the second straight game. Dyson allowed three runs in the eighth before Sergio Romo got the final four outs for his first save with Minnesota. Acquired last Saturday, Romo had 17 saves in 18 attempts for the Marlins.
After four straight outs, Richard Lovelady (0-1) allowed Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco to get on base to open the seventh.
Kepler, Polanco and Eddie Rosario each had two hits for the Twins, three games up on Cleveland in the AL Central.
Hunter Dozier had his first career multi-homer game and Cam Gallagher hit a solo shot for Kansas City, losers of four straight and seven of eight.
“We had some really, really good at-bats, but unfortunately so did they,” said manager Ned Yost.
Down 4-1, Dozier homered leading off a two-run fourth. His solo shot in the fifth inning made it 5-4 Royals and came three batters after Gallagher homered to start the frame.
Minnesota starter Martin Pérez allowed seven hits and five earned runs in five innings. A balk also allowed a runner to score.