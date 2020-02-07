The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
State of the City and School Address• 8 a.m., The Depot, 408 Main St. West, New Prague. 7:30 a.m. social. Complimentary breakfast.
Wine Blending• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. One bottle to take home. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$35/person or $45/couple.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Adult Night Out: Moonlight Snowshoe• 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Wine Blending• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. One bottle to take home. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$35/person or $45/couple.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Feb. 14
School's Out Adventure Days: All Around the World• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Family Matinee• 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, Feb. 17
School's Out Adventure Days: Kitchen Science• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
St. Wenceslaus Annual Soup Supper• 4:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St. E., New Prague. Free will offering. Tickets sold at the door. Take outs available.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.