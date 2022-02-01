THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Maple River wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

LARP wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Maple River girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Kenyon-Wanamingo, La Crescent-Hokah, Rochester John Marshall wrestling at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Hayfield boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6:30 p.m.

Hayfield girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Medford, 7 p.m.

St. Peter boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dover-Eyota wrestling at Caledonia, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments