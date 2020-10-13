THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Boys cross country at Section 1AA championships, 11:15 a.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

Girls cross country at Section 1AA championships, 3:15 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

Girls soccer vs. New Prague, 5 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinals

Boys soccer vs. Farmington, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinals

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Big 9 Conference diving championships, Northfield Middle School

Football vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

Big 9 Conference swimming championships, virtual

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Girls soccer vs. Owatonna/Rochester John Marshall, location and time TBD, Section 1AA semifinals (if necessary)

Boys soccer vs. Rochester Mayo/New Prague, location and time TBD, Section 1AA semifinals (if necessary)

Volleyball at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Girls soccer vs. TBD, Section 1AA championship (if necessary)

Boys soccer vs. TBD, Section 1AA championship (if necessary)

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Section 1AA swimming and diving championships

Volleyball vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Football at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

