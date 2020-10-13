THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Boys cross country at Section 1AA championships, 11:15 a.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Girls cross country at Section 1AA championships, 3:15 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Girls soccer vs. New Prague, 5 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinals
Boys soccer vs. Farmington, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinals
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Big 9 Conference diving championships, Northfield Middle School
Football vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Big 9 Conference swimming championships, virtual
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Girls soccer vs. Owatonna/Rochester John Marshall, location and time TBD, Section 1AA semifinals (if necessary)
Boys soccer vs. Rochester Mayo/New Prague, location and time TBD, Section 1AA semifinals (if necessary)
Volleyball at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Girls soccer vs. TBD, Section 1AA championship (if necessary)
Boys soccer vs. TBD, Section 1AA championship (if necessary)
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Section 1AA swimming and diving championships
Volleyball vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Football at Mankato West, 7 p.m.