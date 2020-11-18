Second-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown rolled to its 10th straight 3-0 victory Tuesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in New Richland.
The Buccaneers (10-0) defeated the Panthers (3-8) in a dominating 25-8, 25-10, 25-6 win.
Kylie Pittmann and Toryn Richards each had 16 kills to lead WEM. Ellie Ready had a team-high 30 assists. Autumn Taylor and Allison Rients had a team-high nine digs.
“Hats off to WEM, they are an extremely tough team,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “There is a reason that they have been highly ranked in state all year. I am proud of our team and how much we have improved from the beginning of the season to now.”
Anna Jacobson led NRHEG with four kills while Kendall Johnson and Erin Jacobson each had three. Johnson also had a team-high seven digs. Cambria Nissen tallied five digs. Hallie Schultz had five assists and four digs and Grace Tufte had four assists and a dig.
The Panthers are scheduled to face Bethlehem Academy Friday in New Richland while the Buccaneers face the Cardinals Saturday in Faribault.
Hayfield snaps NRHEG’s win streak with sweep
Hayfield swept New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 in Hayfield.
The Panthers (3-7, 3-7 Gopher) had a three-match winning streak snapped with the loss.
“We struggled getting going tonight,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “We had a lot of mental errors where we gave them too many points from missed serves, hitting/blocking errors. You could tell we hadn’t played in a week.”
Kendall Johnson led the Panthers with eight kills while Cambria Nissen had a team-high 16 digs. Johnson and Sidney Schultz each had 11 digs as well. Grace Tufte led the team with 10 assists and added nine digs.