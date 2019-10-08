By MICHAEL HUGHES
BIG 9 CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
Red Division
Owatonna, 5-0
Mankato West, 4-2
Rochester Century, 3-2
Rochester Mayo, 3-2
Rochester John Marshall, 2-3
New Prague, 1-4
Northfield, 0-5
Blue Division
Winona, 5-0
Mankato East, 4-2
Byron, 3-2
Kasson-Mantorville, 3-2
Austin, 2-3
Faribault, 1-4
Albert Lea, 0-4
BOYS SOCCER (final)
Austin, 29 points
Northfield, 26 points
Mankato West, 25 points
Rochester Century, 19 points
Rochester Mayo, 19 points
Owatonna, 19 points
Faribault, 16 points
Albert Lea, 11 points
Mankato East, 10 points
Winona, 9 points
Rochester John Marshall, 4 points
Red Wing, 1 point
GIRLS SOCCER (final)
Mankato West, 30 points
Owatonna, 30 points
Rochester Century, 30 points
Mankato East, 22 points
Northfield, 22 points
Rochester Mayo, 14 points
Albert Lea, 13 points
Austin, 12 points
Rochester John Marshall, 7 points
Red Wing, 6 points
Winona, 6 points
Faribault, 0 points
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Rochester Century 6-0
Northfield, 5-1
Mankato East, 4-1
Rochester Mayo, 4-2
Rochester John Marshall, 3-2
Red Wing, 3-2
Mankato West, 3-3
Winona, 2-4
Austin, 1-4
Owatonna, 1-4
Faribault, 1-6
Albert Lea, 0-4
GIRLS TENNIS (final)
Rochester Mayo, 11-0
Rochester Century, 10-1
Owatonna, 8-3
Rochester John Marshall, 8-3
Mankato West, 8-3
Mankato East, 6-5
Northfield, 5-6
Winona, 4-7
Albert Lea, 2-9
Austin, 2-9
Red Wing, 1-10
Faribault, 1-10
VOLLEYBALL
Northfield, 8-0
Mankato West, 8-1
Rochester Mayo, 6-2
Faribault, 6-3
Mankato East, 6-3
Winona, 5-4
Rochester John Marshall, 4-4
Rochester Century, 3-5
Owatonna, 3-5
Austin, 2-7
Red Wing, 0-8
Albert Lea, 0-9
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
White Division
Blooming Prairie 3-0
Randolph 2-1
Goodhue 2-1
Bethlehem Academy 1-2
Medford 1-2
Kenyon-Wanamingo 0-3
VOLLEYBALL
Mabel-Canton, 17-0
Grand Meadow, 11-3
Spring Grove, 11-4
Randolph, 5-4
Lanesboro, 7-7
LeRoy-Ostrander, 5-7
Schaeffer Academy, 4-6
Kingsland, 3-7
Houston, 2-11
Lyle-Pacelli, 1-7
Glenville-Emmons, 0-10
Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports.
