The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
For subscription options, visit southernminn.com/subscription_options or call 507-333-3111.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Nov. 27 edition of the News.
A Good Cause: Donations are being accepted to help soldiers
Aleecia Sirek is in her Northfield home with her four children late on a Friday afternoon as the sun begins to fade.
Sirek’s husband, Richard, has been overseas serving with the 492nd Engineer Co. Army Reserve Unit in Africa since August, leaving her to take care of the couple’s four children - Ryker, 1, Zander, 3, Jack, 4, and Dylan, 10 - while she serves as a full-time CNA manager at Brighton Hospital.
Preliminary plans underway for Northfield Splash Pad
A local group is working to bring a splash pad to Northfield.
The process moved forward on Thursday when the Northfield Parks & Recreation Advisory Board supported the exploration of funding and building a splash pad at Northfield City Park.
Winter Walk set to ring in the holiday season
For the 21st straight year, Winter Walk is expected to light up downtown Northfield in an event fit for the season.
Winter Walk, set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 12, will include a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in Bridge Square, followed by a performance from the Northfield Middle School Choir.
Northfield City Council asked to raise tobacco purchasing age to 21
The Northfield City Council Nov. 19 was asked to approve increasing the minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21.
The request, made by Northfield High School students and adult advocates, was the first time the proposal was discussed before the council.
More…
Other stories included DNR advises people to stay off the ice, Northfield police to participate in statewide DWI enforcement campaign, Northfield police investigating after suspicious activity reported, Northfield artists and Northfield Youth Choirs receive $56,000 in Arts Board gifts and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns and a letter to the editor.
Coming up
Here’s a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday and online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Northfield communication specialists are conducting outreach
We will have a story on the work being done by Northfield Communication Specialist Kara Trygestad and Northfield Community Television Station Manager Sam Temple.
Northfielders write book on St. Olaf Band
Northfielders Jeff Sauve and Susan Hvistendahl have been writing a book capturing the history of the St. Olaf Band from 1891 on. We will have a story on that.
Winter sports season
We will have stories on Northfield girls’ basketball and girls’ hockey, Northfield wrestling, Randolph boys’ basketball, a bowling feature and other coverage.
Plus
Additional news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. To get all of these stories in their complete form, subscribe to the Northfield News by calling 507-333-3111 or visit southernminn.com/subscription_options.