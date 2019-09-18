The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Sept. 18 edition of the News.
Randolph educator named Outstanding Ag Teacher of the Year — Randolph agriculture teacher Edward Terry has been a teacher for nearly 50 years.
Terry, who now teaches on a part-time basis while remaining a full-time farmer, received recognition for his instruction by being named the Minnesota Outstanding Agriculture Teacher of the Year in July in Brainerd.
Bridgewater Twp. OKs new annexation agreement with city, steps away from incorporation — Bridgewater Township Sept. 11 approved a three-year annexation agreement with Northfield.
The agreement, which was approved by the Northfield City Council Tuesday, means the township cannot seek incorporation until the agreement expires or one of the two entities withdraws from the agreement.
Bill requiring new state sex ed guidelines drives conservative opponents’ rally — Sex education curriculum in Minnesota could soon be operating under new guidelines if a piece of legislation sponsored by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, is approved. And that concerns some conservatives.
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with a calendar full of events — Hispanic Heritage Month in Northfield kicked off Sept. 14 with a bevy of activities fit for the family. The event was hosted by the Public Library.
Other stories included Commissioners postpone environmental review decision on proposed car club, Linda Oto is Making a Difference for Northfield youth, How opioids, meth have forced Minnesota counties to rethink foster care, Four Faribault family members face drug charges and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns, a letter and a calendar.
Coming up
Here’s a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday and online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Council approves 11.5% preliminary levy increase
We will have a story on the Northfield City Council approving a 11.5% preliminary levy increase Tuesday.
Northfield Day Care Center marks 50 years
Northfield Day Care Center is marking 50 years in operation this year. We will have a story on that.
Fall sports
Northfield football will look to win its first game of the year Friday at home against Rochester John Marshall. Look for coverage from that along with boys soccer, collegiate sports and other events in the area.
Plus
