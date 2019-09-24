The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the FNorthfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit northfieldnews.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sep 26
Northfield Rotary Club • 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club • 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contact Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage • 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting • 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon • 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Boomerang Bag and Beer Bee • 4-7 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2, Northfield. Say no to single-use plastic bags and help create an “assembly line” to make reusable fabric bags. Sewers, non-sewers or “wanna-bee” sewers invited. Clean, durable fabric donations welcome.
Thursday’s Table • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. Dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. Menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia • 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Friday, Sep 27
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting • 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group • 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Dr. Glenn Loury lecture • 3:30-5 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Tomson Hall 280, Northfield. Loury’s piece is titled Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity and is part of the Institute for Freedom and Community’s fall lecture series Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
St. Olaf Guest Artist Recital • 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College • Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. German organist Gunter Kennel performs solo recital. Works by Reger, Kennel, and Bach.
Saturday, Sep 28
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
St. Olaf Guest Artist Concert • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel • St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Avenue, Northfield. Guest ensemble Together in Hope performs.
North Star Farm Tour • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. northstarfarmtour.com.
Night at the Museum • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. A family friendly event that allows visitors an on-depth look at exhibits and the county’s history. $3 per adult or $1 per child. Free for those who come in costume.
Riverwalk Market Fair • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week’s vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Sunday, Sep 29
St. Olaf College Guest Artist Recital • 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College • Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Jesse Blumberg, baritone, and Marvin Katz, piano Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. jesseblumberg.com.
North Star Farm Tour • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. northstarfarmtour.com.
YMCA 5th Anniversary • 1-4 p.m., Northfield Area Family YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Dr., Northfield. Kids’ games, bounce houses, refreshments, sample exercise classes, drawings/prizes, short program (2 p.m.) and more free family fun.
Monday, Sep 30
Tradition Five Al-Anon • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group • 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
St. Olaf College Masterclass with Marvin Katz • 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College • Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Martin Katz has been dubbed “the gold standard of accompanists” by The New York Times.
Closed Big Book Study • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Oct 01
Northfield Sertoma Club • 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Public Talk: “Race, Science, and Justice” • 5-6:30 p.m., Carleton College, Boliou 104, 1 North College Street, Northfield. Dorothy Roberts, acclaimed scholar of race, gender and the law will present a public lecture as part of the 2019 Frank G. & Jean M. Chesley Lectureship in Sociology & Anthropology.
Northfield Support Group for Families • 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Toastmasters open house • 6:30-8 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Meet members and learn about the new Pathways Education program to help every individual develop and polish communication and leadership skills. northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.
Northfield Community Toastmasters • 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Open to all ages and skills levels • no admission fee.
Open mic • 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Oct 02
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Guest Recital: Ashley Hall, trumpet; and Rebecca Wilt, piano • 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College • Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Hall is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, clinician and coach.