Friday, Oct. 16
School's Out Adventure Days: Nature's Mysteries• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/student, $40/member student.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Don Skilestad Retirement Celebration• 4-6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Cake, ice cream and coffee provided. Wish Don a "Happy Retirement."
Sunday, Oct. 18
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Oct. 19
Goodhue County 2020 Community Flu Clinics• 3:30-6 p.m., United Redeemer Church, 560 W Third St., Zumbrota. Pre-registration is not required but strongly encouraged. For more information and the registration form go to co.goodhue.mn.us. Call 651-385-3200 with any questions.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Story Time in the Park• 10:30 a.m., In the grassy area across from Veterans Memorial Park, the corner of Langford Ave. and Hwy. 56. All children welcome with an adult. In case of inclement weather on a Wednesday, Story Time will be moved to Friday of that same week. Contact the library at 507-789-6821 with any questions.
Outdoor 6th Grade Band Concert• 2:15-3 p.m., Outdoor Music Courtyard, adjacent to the music wing. Live-streamed on Facebook. Bring a lawn chair/blanket/camera.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.