It may be the oldest film festival in the world but at 76, the Venice International Film Festival is more relevant and divisive than ever.
Kicking off Wednesday in the normally sleepy beach town of Lido, this year's festival has already become a hotbed for discussion about the Oscar hopefuls launching there, its embrace of controversial filmmakers like Roman Polanski and Nate Parker in the #MeToo era and its lack of female directors.
Among the highest-profile films debuting in competition for the prestigious Golden Lion Award, which last year went to Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," include: James Gray's space epic "Ad Astra" starring Brad Pitt; Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story" starring Scarlett Johansson; Steven Soderbergh's Panama Papers comedy "The Laundromat," with Meryl Streep; "Waiting for the Barbarians," a J.M. Coetzee adaptation with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson; and "Joker," an unconventional, Martin Scorsese-inspired origin story about Batman's foe starring Joaquin Phoenix.
For "Joker" director and co-writer Todd Phillips, the festival debut will be helpful in "educating the audience" before it opens in theaters on Oct. 4.
But only two of the 21 films in competition are from female directors: Shannon Murphy in her directing debut with "Babyteeth," starring Ben Mendelsohn, and "The Perfect Candidate" from Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al-Mansour about a young Saudi female doctor who decides to run for office. It's an increase from last year, which only had Jennifer Kent's "The Nightingale," but still far from equal.
The Venice International Film Festival runs through Sept. 7.