The Bluejay girls hockey team struggled defensively against Northfield on Monday night as they lost 9-1.
Northfield’s Payton Fox scored the first goal of the game at the 5:54 mark after an assist from Ava Stanchina. Cambria Monson scored the team’s second goal of the period, unassisted, to give the team a 2-0 going into the second period.
Tove Sorenson scored for Northfield to begin the second period to extend the team’s lead. CeCe Huttemier was able to help put the Bluejays on the board after he cradled in an assist from captain Jacklynn Jevning at the 8:29 mark. The rest of the third period was all about Northfield as they ripped off three more goals to establish 6-1 lead going into the third period.
Northfield kept their pedal on the gas and scored another three goals in the third period in their runaway win. Jessica Boldand tore up the defense for a hat trick while Stanchina and Sorenson both put in two. Waseca goalkeeper Timothea Volkmer put together 43 saves in the loss.