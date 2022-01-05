As the Tri-City United girls basketball team tipped off the final game of its 2021 calendar year, the Titans aimed to build on the lessons learned this year to find their first win. They were able to put together their best showing of the season to wrap the holiday tournament and defeated the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 49-31 to pick up their first win of the year.

The win gives TCU a 1-7 record going into 2022 as the team aims for an improved second portion of the season.

