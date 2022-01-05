...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph will continue to lead to blowing and drifting
snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As the Tri-City United girls basketball team tipped off the final game of its 2021 calendar year, the Titans aimed to build on the lessons learned this year to find their first win. They were able to put together their best showing of the season to wrap the holiday tournament and defeated the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 49-31 to pick up their first win of the year.
The win gives TCU a 1-7 record going into 2022 as the team aims for an improved second portion of the season.