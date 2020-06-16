In this April 16, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen stretches before practice at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Center in Eagan. The Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams all decided to end their offseason programs even with the NFL allowing two more weeks to keep working. So did the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins. Turns out there’s only so much that can be done virtually. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File)