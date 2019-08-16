Wednesday, Aug 21
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S., Northfield. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Fall Musical Auditions-- 4-6 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Room 103. Twelve actors (beginners welcome) are needed for "The Case of the Railway Ruckus," an original musical comedy set in 1957. Scripts are available for sign-out at the front desk. Peggy Sheldon, plsheldon118@gmail.com; Katie Felland, 507-664-3708.
Thursday, Aug 22
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club-- 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Renewable energy options-- 6:30-8 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield. Learn about solar panels, community solar gardens, rebates and energy saving options. Rick Olson, Citizens Climate Lobby member, 320-248-9933.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, Aug 23
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Aug 24
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Jim Czechowicz Band-- 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. The Jim Czechowicz Band will perform songs of the Rolling Stones. No cover.
Sunday, Aug 25
Fishing the Cannon River-- 1-3 p.m., Ames Park, Northfield. Youth 8-15 can learn to bait a hook, cast a line and catch a fish. A limited number of fishing poles and tackle boxes will be available to those who register after Aug. 18. Participating families will also learn about Minnesota fishing rules, and health guidelines for eating Cannon River Fish. Register: crwp.net/events
Monday, Aug 26
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group-- 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, Aug 27
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Groundbreaking ceremony-- 5-6:30 p.m., HealthFinders, 1415 Town Square Lane, Faribault. HealthFinders anticipates moving into the new space this fall.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.