The goal hasn’t changed for Northfield volleyball coach Tim Torstenson.
Sure, the back-to-back Big 9 Conference titles have been fun, but there’s a greater benchmark he’s still attempting to push the Raiders over.
This year, same as the last two, Torstenson believes his team has the talent to make the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.
“It’s to get to state,” Torstenson said of his goal this year. “Even this year I feel like we have a good chance. To win the Big 9 would be great, again, and to do it three years in a row and we have the group to do it again. But the (goal) is to always get out of the section.”
If Northfield does win the section this year, it will do so with a bunch of new faces. Linnea Larson is now playing volleyball at Division II Hillsdale College, while Nora Lehmkuhl is a setter for Gustavus this year. Rachel Kelly is playing basketball at St. Olaf, and Emma Roethler is competing in track and field for Bethel.
All four of those graduates were all-conference performers last year, not to mention the graduation of starter Stephanie Franz, in addition to Cora Rezac and Lily Hollerung.
The cupboard isn’t bare, though, with a couple of already committed Division I players in senior Bronwyn Timperley (University of Northern Colorado) and junior Emma Torstenson (University of Colorado), in addition to juniors Rachel Wieber and Megan Reilly, who Tim Torstenson said are receiving college interest.
“I wouldn’t say (we can get to state) if I knew we didn’t have the caliber of players to get there,” Tim Torstenson said. “The last three years we’ve had the caliber of players to get there, it’s just that (Lakeville North and Lakeville South) have been in our way to get there. I’m hoping this year we can crack that code and get there.”
It also helps that the players set to graduate from junior varsity to varsity this year aren’t lacking in talent, either. The way the program is constructed, the JV team practices with the varsity team every day, so newcomers junior Sylvia Koenig, junior Emma Hodapp, freshman Annelise Larson and freshman Sydney Jaynes won’t be overwhelmed by varsity competition.
They’ve already competed with a team that went undefeated in conference play last year and dropped a total of two sets in 11 matches.
“Even the B-squad and our ninth grade team do the same kinds of things,” Tim Torstenson said. “It’s not a huge change for them to come and fill spots. They’re used to how we do things, they’ve practiced with the varsity, so it’s not a huge change for them.”
Those departures have hurt the public perception of the Raiders, who spent much of last year in the Class AAA rankings but start this season outside of the top 10. Northfield’s primary section foes, Lakeville North and Lakeville South, both begin the year ranked.
“It’s always tough,” Tim Torstenson said. “South is ranked second in the preseason polls, which I could go either way with, and North is eighth. They both lost players as we did, too, but I think this year is — I don’t want to say more attainable because last year was attainable, too, but I think we have a good shot at getting there again this year.”
Last year’s record: 25-7
Last year’s finish: The Raiders claimed their second straight Big 9 title before falling in five sets in the Section 1AAA semifinals to Lakeville South, which went on to nab third at state.
Major departures
Stephanie Franz
Rachel Kelly, outside hitter
Linnea Larson, middle
Nora Lehmkuhl, setter
Emma Roethler, middle
Important returners
Lida King, senior, setter
Bronwyn Timperley, senior, outside hitter
Megan Reilly, junior, outside hitter
Emma Torstenson, junior, libero
Rachel Wieber, junior, outside hitter
Key newcomers
Emma Hodapp, junior, middle
Sylvia Koenig, junior, middle
Sydney Jaynes, freshman, middle
Annelise Larson, freshman, middle