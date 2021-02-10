BOYS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 62, Fosston 46
Albany 63, Little Falls 57
Andover 70, Osseo 64
Annandale 60, Becker 52
Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 35
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55, Holdingford 54
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Warroad 47
Barnum 82, Silver Bay 25
Belle Plaine 80, Tri-City United 58
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66, Bloomington Kennedy 58
Big Lake 72, Zimmerman 64
Blaine 74, Coon Rapids 71
Braham 70, Isle 30
Brainerd 80, Moorhead 78, OT
Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, St. John’s Prep 34
Caledonia 84, La Crescent 58
Cannon Falls 62, Rochester Lourdes 48
Cass Lake-Bena 88, Red Lake 67
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Dawson-Boyd 50
Champlin Park 80, Centennial 34
Chisago Lakes 66, Monticello 49
Chisholm 83, Cherry 80
Clearbrook-Gonvick 70, Kittson County Central 58
Cleveland 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44
Cromwell 68, Bigfork 63
Delano 45, Hutchinson 43
Detroit Lakes 53, Fergus Falls 44
Duluth Marshall 72, Duluth Denfeld 46
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61
Ely 84, Lakeview Christian Academy 58
Eveleth-Gilbert 63, Virginia 57
Foley 74, Milaca 57
Forest Lake 69, Stillwater 62
Fridley 85, Brooklyn Center 49
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Sleepy Eye 51
Goodhue 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Hawley 57, Park Rapids 47
Henning 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 40
Hermantown 76, Proctor 54
Hillcrest Lutheran 84, Underwood 47
Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Rush City 51
Hopkins 72, Eden Prairie 68
Kelliher/Northome 72, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44
Kimball 43, Maple Lake 39
Lake City 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48
Lake Park-Audubon 48, Bagley 28
Lakeview 63, Canby 56
Lanesboro 73, Houston 39
Litchfield 55, New London-Spicer 50
Mahnomen/Waubun 100, Climax/Fisher 49
Mankato Loyola 57, St. Clair 47
Maple Grove 66, Anoka 27
Martin County West 61, New Ulm 43
Mayer-Lutheran 65, Norwood-Young America 58
Minneapolis Southwest 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26
Minnehaha Academy 87, Edina 48
Minneota 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54
Minnewaska 50, Sauk Centre 41
Moose Lake/Willow River 82, Cloquet 69
Mora 60, Pine City 46
Mound Westonka 73, Jordan 67
Nevis 57, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43
New Richland-H-E-G 62, Blooming Prairie 44
New York Mills 92, Pillager 68
Nicollet 81, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 57
North Woods 78, International Falls 68
Northern Freeze 53, Red Lake 48
Northland 101, Littlefork-Big Falls 47
Orono 51, New Prague 44
Park (Cottage Grove) 51, Roseville 45
Park Center 79, Spring Lake Park 68
Parkers Prairie 57, West Central 51, OT
Paynesville 68, Royalton 49
Pequot Lakes 68, Aitkin 43
Pierz 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 58
Pine River-Backus 55, Blackduck 46
Pipestone 64, Luverne 51
Princeton 77, Cambridge-Isanti 61
Red Rock Central 52, Edgerton 45
Red Wing 72, Albert Lea 43
Renville County West 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57
Richfield 81, DeLaSalle 74
Robbinsdale Cooper 56, Chaska 54
Rochester Century 47, Winona 46
Rockford 79, Dassel-Cokato 33
Roseau 87, Lake of the Woods 53
Rothsay 61, Battle Lake 57
Rushford-Peterson 54, Winona Cotter 35
Sebeka 54, Bertha-Hewitt 40
Sibley East 71, LeSueur-Henderson 67
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54
South St. Paul 88, Hill-Murray 53
Springfield 60, New Ulm Cathedral 40
St. Cloud Tech 78, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 62
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Holy Angels 36
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Washington 55
St. Paul Humboldt 88, St. Paul Highland Park 87
St. Paul Johnson 57, St. Paul Harding 26
Stewartville 91, Kasson-Mantorville 70
Tartan 73, St. Thomas Academy 40
Totino-Grace 69, Rogers 34
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Yellow Medicine East 29
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Madelia 46
Waconia 55, Holy Family Catholic 50
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57
Watertown-Mayer 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52
Wayzata 101, St. Michael-Albertville 64
White Bear Lake 73, Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Win-E-Mac 69, NCEUH 51
Woodbury 64, East Ridge 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adrian 63, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39
Albany 68, St. Cloud Cathedral 25
Avail Academy 43, Liberty Classical 30
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57, Warroad 16
Bemidji 52, St. Cloud Tech 41
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Bloomington Kennedy 48
Blaine 50, Coon Rapids 43
Blooming Prairie 55, New Richland-H-E-G 39
Breckenridge 54, Perham 37
Browerville/Eagle Valley 52, Osakis 46
Byron 73, Pine Island 36
Cambridge-Isanti 58, Princeton 23
Canby 57, Yellow Medicine East 41
Cass Lake-Bena 88, Red Lake 67
Centennial 68, Champlin Park 56
Central Minnesota Christian 49, MACCRAY 43
Chanhassen 75, Bloomington Jefferson 42
Chaska 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 38
Cloquet 65, Duluth East 62
Crosby-Ironton 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 72
DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 37
Dover-Eyota 78, St. Charles 48
East Central 41, McGregor 32
East Grand Forks 44, Thief River Falls 28
East Ridge 78, Woodbury 29
Elk River 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51
Fergus Falls 58, Brainerd 42
Fertile-Beltrami 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43
Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Annandale 51
Hastings 41, Tartan 35
Hawley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43
Heritage Christian Academy 69, Spectrum 46
Hill-Murray 74, South St. Paul 23
Hills-Beaver Creek 87, Murray County Central 45
Holy Angels 64, St. Croix Lutheran 61
Hopkins 70, Eden Prairie 65
Hutchinson 61, Delano 51
Jordan 61, Mound Westonka 31
Kimball 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 31
La Crescent 65, Caledonia 56
Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Renville County West 35
Lake City 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 25
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 77, Nicollet/Loyola 38
Legacy Christian 64, PACT Charter 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 54, North Lakes Academy 30
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36, Ashby 29
Luverne 68, Pipestone 59
Mahtomedi 44, Simley 33
Mankato East 66, Northfield 61
Maple Grove 58, Anoka 42
Maple Lake 70, Rush City 59
Maple River 46, United South Central 43
Marshall 58, Willmar 49
Mayer-Lutheran 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 39
Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 51
Minnewaska 50, Melrose 40
Moorhead 64, Detroit Lakes 50
Mounds View 59, Irondale 44
Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 39
New London-Spicer 63, Litchfield 40
North Woods 70, Northeast Range 23
Nova Classical Academy 58, Twin Cities Academy 42
Ogilvie 60, Swanville 54
Orono 71, New Prague 62
Osseo 53, Andover 46
Paynesville 42, Royalton 34
Pelican Rapids 56, Barnesville 52
Pillager 64, Aitkin 25
Pine River-Backus 73, Nevis 34
Proctor 57, Mesabi East 35
Red Lake Falls 75, Red Lake County 57
Red Wing 61, Albert Lea 52
Rochester Century 62, Winona 38
Rochester John Marshall 67, Faribault 35
Rochester Lourdes 62, Cannon Falls 41
Rochester Mayo 82, Mankato West 69
Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Roseville 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
Rushford-Peterson 55, Mabel-Canton 34
Sauk Centre 63, Montevideo 57
Sleepy Eye 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Red Rock Central 38
Spring Lake Park 62, Park Center 52
St. Anthony 74, Columbia Heights 38
St. Louis Park 57, Edina 55
St. Paul Central 90, St. Paul Washington 30
St. Paul Harding 59, St. Paul Johnson 29
St. Paul Humboldt 57, St. Paul Highland Park 48
Stewartville 75, Kasson-Mantorville 71
Stillwater 71, Forest Lake 50
Totino-Grace 51, Rogers 44
Triton 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38
Upsala 54, Braham 42
Visitation 62, Fridley 55
Waconia 98, Holy Family Catholic 68
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Verndale 35
Watertown-Mayer 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Bethlehem Academy 43
Wayzata 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53
West Central 70, Battle Lake 55
White Bear Lake 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 39
Windom 86, Worthington 78
BOYS HOCKEY
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Chanhassen 1
Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 1
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 3, OT
Champlin Park 10, Anoka 3
Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chisago Lakes 4, St. Francis 2
Delano 7, Mound Westonka 2
Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 0
Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0
Duluth Denfeld 7, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4
Duluth Marshall 9, Ely 0
Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Gentry 7, St. Paul Johnson 1
Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 2
Hastings 5, South St. Paul 2
Hermantown 5, Duluth East 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 2
Hill-Murray 2, Tartan 1
Holy Family Catholic 7, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0
Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4
Minnesota River, Worthington 1
Little Falls 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 4, Faribault 3, OT
Maple Grove 10, Osseo 0
Marshall 8, Fairmont 1
Monticello 2, Princeton 1
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm 4, Windom 0
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 5, OT
Northfield 12, Austin 0
Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 4, OT
Redwood Valley 7, Waseca 4
Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 2
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Minnehaha Academy 0
St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 5, Alexandria 2
St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Totino-Grace 6, Rogers 3
Warroad 12, Lake of the Woods 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 2
Andover 7, Osseo/Park Center 0
Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Blake 2, Holy Family Catholic 0
Centennial 2, Blaine 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chisago Lakes 8, Pine City 0
Eagan 5, Lakeville North 5, OT
East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1
East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 0
Edina 7, Wayzata 1
Eveleth-Gilbert 3, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 5, Crookston 2
Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
Hill-Murray 7, Dodge County 1
Hopkins/Park 8, Waseca 0
Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1
Lakeville South 3, Burnsville 2
Minnesota River 7, Worthington 5
Marshall 2, Fairmont 0
Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 1
Moorhead 7, Bemidji 1
Mounds View 3, Roseville 2
Northfield 6, Austin 0
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Duluth Marshall 1
Rosemount 4, Eastview 3
Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Tech 1
Shakopee 2, Farmington 1
Simley 2, Minnehaha Academy 0
South St. Paul 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0
Waconia 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Woodbury 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0