BOYS BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 62, Fosston 46

Albany 63, Little Falls 57

Andover 70, Osseo 64

Annandale 60, Becker 52

Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 35

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55, Holdingford 54

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Warroad 47

Barnum 82, Silver Bay 25

Belle Plaine 80, Tri-City United 58

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66, Bloomington Kennedy 58

Big Lake 72, Zimmerman 64

Blaine 74, Coon Rapids 71

Braham 70, Isle 30

Brainerd 80, Moorhead 78, OT

Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, St. John’s Prep 34

Caledonia 84, La Crescent 58

Cannon Falls 62, Rochester Lourdes 48

Cass Lake-Bena 88, Red Lake 67

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Dawson-Boyd 50

Champlin Park 80, Centennial 34

Chisago Lakes 66, Monticello 49

Chisholm 83, Cherry 80

Clearbrook-Gonvick 70, Kittson County Central 58

Cleveland 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44

Cromwell 68, Bigfork 63

Delano 45, Hutchinson 43

Detroit Lakes 53, Fergus Falls 44

Duluth Marshall 72, Duluth Denfeld 46

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61

Ely 84, Lakeview Christian Academy 58

Eveleth-Gilbert 63, Virginia 57

Foley 74, Milaca 57

Forest Lake 69, Stillwater 62

Fridley 85, Brooklyn Center 49

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Sleepy Eye 51

Goodhue 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Hawley 57, Park Rapids 47

Henning 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 40

Hermantown 76, Proctor 54

Hillcrest Lutheran 84, Underwood 47

Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Rush City 51

Hopkins 72, Eden Prairie 68

Kelliher/Northome 72, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44

Kimball 43, Maple Lake 39

Lake City 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48

Lake Park-Audubon 48, Bagley 28

Lakeview 63, Canby 56

Lanesboro 73, Houston 39

Litchfield 55, New London-Spicer 50

Mahnomen/Waubun 100, Climax/Fisher 49

Mankato Loyola 57, St. Clair 47

Maple Grove 66, Anoka 27

Martin County West 61, New Ulm 43

Mayer-Lutheran 65, Norwood-Young America 58

Minneapolis Southwest 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26

Minnehaha Academy 87, Edina 48

Minneota 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Minnewaska 50, Sauk Centre 41

Moose Lake/Willow River 82, Cloquet 69

Mora 60, Pine City 46

Mound Westonka 73, Jordan 67

Nevis 57, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43

New Richland-H-E-G 62, Blooming Prairie 44

New York Mills 92, Pillager 68

Nicollet 81, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 57

North Woods 78, International Falls 68

Northern Freeze 53, Red Lake 48

Northland 101, Littlefork-Big Falls 47

Orono 51, New Prague 44

Park (Cottage Grove) 51, Roseville 45

Park Center 79, Spring Lake Park 68

Parkers Prairie 57, West Central 51, OT

Paynesville 68, Royalton 49

Pequot Lakes 68, Aitkin 43

Pierz 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 58

Pine River-Backus 55, Blackduck 46

Pipestone 64, Luverne 51

Princeton 77, Cambridge-Isanti 61

Red Rock Central 52, Edgerton 45

Red Wing 72, Albert Lea 43

Renville County West 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57

Richfield 81, DeLaSalle 74

Robbinsdale Cooper 56, Chaska 54

Rochester Century 47, Winona 46

Rockford 79, Dassel-Cokato 33

Roseau 87, Lake of the Woods 53

Rothsay 61, Battle Lake 57

Rushford-Peterson 54, Winona Cotter 35

Sebeka 54, Bertha-Hewitt 40

Sibley East 71, LeSueur-Henderson 67

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54

South St. Paul 88, Hill-Murray 53

Springfield 60, New Ulm Cathedral 40

St. Cloud Tech 78, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 62

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Holy Angels 36

St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Washington 55

St. Paul Humboldt 88, St. Paul Highland Park 87

St. Paul Johnson 57, St. Paul Harding 26

Stewartville 91, Kasson-Mantorville 70

Tartan 73, St. Thomas Academy 40

Totino-Grace 69, Rogers 34

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Yellow Medicine East 29

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Madelia 46

Waconia 55, Holy Family Catholic 50

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57

Watertown-Mayer 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52

Wayzata 101, St. Michael-Albertville 64

White Bear Lake 73, Cretin-Derham Hall 64

Win-E-Mac 69, NCEUH 51

Woodbury 64, East Ridge 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adrian 63, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39

Albany 68, St. Cloud Cathedral 25

Avail Academy 43, Liberty Classical 30

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57, Warroad 16

Bemidji 52, St. Cloud Tech 41

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Bloomington Kennedy 48

Blaine 50, Coon Rapids 43

Blooming Prairie 55, New Richland-H-E-G 39

Breckenridge 54, Perham 37

Browerville/Eagle Valley 52, Osakis 46

Byron 73, Pine Island 36

Cambridge-Isanti 58, Princeton 23

Canby 57, Yellow Medicine East 41

Cass Lake-Bena 88, Red Lake 67

Centennial 68, Champlin Park 56

Central Minnesota Christian 49, MACCRAY 43

Chanhassen 75, Bloomington Jefferson 42

Chaska 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 38

Cloquet 65, Duluth East 62

Crosby-Ironton 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 72

DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 37

Dover-Eyota 78, St. Charles 48

East Central 41, McGregor 32

East Grand Forks 44, Thief River Falls 28

East Ridge 78, Woodbury 29

Elk River 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51

Fergus Falls 58, Brainerd 42

Fertile-Beltrami 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Annandale 51

Hastings 41, Tartan 35

Hawley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43

Heritage Christian Academy 69, Spectrum 46

Hill-Murray 74, South St. Paul 23

Hills-Beaver Creek 87, Murray County Central 45

Holy Angels 64, St. Croix Lutheran 61

Hopkins 70, Eden Prairie 65

Hutchinson 61, Delano 51

Jordan 61, Mound Westonka 31

Kimball 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 31

La Crescent 65, Caledonia 56

Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Renville County West 35

Lake City 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 25

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 77, Nicollet/Loyola 38

Legacy Christian 64, PACT Charter 40

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 54, North Lakes Academy 30

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36, Ashby 29

Luverne 68, Pipestone 59

Mahtomedi 44, Simley 33

Mankato East 66, Northfield 61

Maple Grove 58, Anoka 42

Maple Lake 70, Rush City 59

Maple River 46, United South Central 43

Marshall 58, Willmar 49

Mayer-Lutheran 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 39

Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 51

Minnewaska 50, Melrose 40

Moorhead 64, Detroit Lakes 50

Mounds View 59, Irondale 44

Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 39

New London-Spicer 63, Litchfield 40

North Woods 70, Northeast Range 23

Nova Classical Academy 58, Twin Cities Academy 42

Ogilvie 60, Swanville 54

Orono 71, New Prague 62

Osseo 53, Andover 46

Paynesville 42, Royalton 34

Pelican Rapids 56, Barnesville 52

Pillager 64, Aitkin 25

Pine River-Backus 73, Nevis 34

Proctor 57, Mesabi East 35

Red Lake Falls 75, Red Lake County 57

Red Wing 61, Albert Lea 52

Rochester Century 62, Winona 38

Rochester John Marshall 67, Faribault 35

Rochester Lourdes 62, Cannon Falls 41

Rochester Mayo 82, Mankato West 69

Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Roseville 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

Rushford-Peterson 55, Mabel-Canton 34

Sauk Centre 63, Montevideo 57

Sleepy Eye 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Red Rock Central 38

Spring Lake Park 62, Park Center 52

St. Anthony 74, Columbia Heights 38

St. Louis Park 57, Edina 55

St. Paul Central 90, St. Paul Washington 30

St. Paul Harding 59, St. Paul Johnson 29

St. Paul Humboldt 57, St. Paul Highland Park 48

Stewartville 75, Kasson-Mantorville 71

Stillwater 71, Forest Lake 50

Totino-Grace 51, Rogers 44

Triton 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38

Upsala 54, Braham 42

Visitation 62, Fridley 55

Waconia 98, Holy Family Catholic 68

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Verndale 35

Watertown-Mayer 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Bethlehem Academy 43

Wayzata 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53

West Central 70, Battle Lake 55

White Bear Lake 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 39

Windom 86, Worthington 78

BOYS HOCKEY

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Chanhassen 1

Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 1

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 3, OT

Champlin Park 10, Anoka 3

Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chisago Lakes 4, St. Francis 2

Delano 7, Mound Westonka 2

Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 0

Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0

Duluth Denfeld 7, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4

Duluth Marshall 9, Ely 0

Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Gentry 7, St. Paul Johnson 1

Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 2

Hastings 5, South St. Paul 2

Hermantown 5, Duluth East 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 2

Hill-Murray 2, Tartan 1

Holy Family Catholic 7, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0

Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4

Minnesota River, Worthington 1

Little Falls 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 4, Faribault 3, OT

Maple Grove 10, Osseo 0

Marshall 8, Fairmont 1

Monticello 2, Princeton 1

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm 4, Windom 0

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 5, OT

Northfield 12, Austin 0

Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Owatonna 4, Mankato West 4, OT

Redwood Valley 7, Waseca 4

Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 2

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Minnehaha Academy 0

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 5, Alexandria 2

St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Totino-Grace 6, Rogers 3

Warroad 12, Lake of the Woods 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 2

Andover 7, Osseo/Park Center 0

Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Blake 2, Holy Family Catholic 0

Centennial 2, Blaine 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chisago Lakes 8, Pine City 0

Eagan 5, Lakeville North 5, OT

East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1

East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 0

Edina 7, Wayzata 1

Eveleth-Gilbert 3, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 5, Crookston 2

Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Hill-Murray 7, Dodge County 1

Hopkins/Park 8, Waseca 0

Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1

Lakeville South 3, Burnsville 2

Minnesota River 7, Worthington 5

Marshall 2, Fairmont 0

Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 1

Moorhead 7, Bemidji 1

Mounds View 3, Roseville 2

Northfield 6, Austin 0

Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Duluth Marshall 1

Rosemount 4, Eastview 3

Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Tech 1

Shakopee 2, Farmington 1

Simley 2, Minnehaha Academy 0

South St. Paul 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

Waconia 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Woodbury 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

