VARSITY ROSTER

Lindsay Bangs, senior

Lucy Macius, senior

Madeline Koslosky, junior

Janessa Moore, junior

Kaitlyn Cobban, sophomore

Jayna Martin, sophomore

Cheyenne Petersen, sophomore

Emma Johnson, freshman

Morgan Martinez, freshman

Arianna Ortega, freshman

Calista Seiler, freshman

Kaelyn Smith, freshman

Addison Edel, 8th

Jozie Johnson, 8th

Averie Roush, 8th

Halle Theis, 8th

Kendra Miller, 7th

Chloe Myter, 7th

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 — at Rochester Century, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 — vs. Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 — at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

March 6 — at Winona, 11 a.m.

March 12/13 — Big 9 Conference meet, Mankato

