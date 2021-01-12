VARSITY ROSTER
Lindsay Bangs, senior
Lucy Macius, senior
Madeline Koslosky, junior
Janessa Moore, junior
Kaitlyn Cobban, sophomore
Jayna Martin, sophomore
Cheyenne Petersen, sophomore
Emma Johnson, freshman
Morgan Martinez, freshman
Arianna Ortega, freshman
Calista Seiler, freshman
Kaelyn Smith, freshman
Addison Edel, 8th
Jozie Johnson, 8th
Averie Roush, 8th
Halle Theis, 8th
Kendra Miller, 7th
Chloe Myter, 7th
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 — at Rochester Century, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs. Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 — vs. Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
March 6 — at Winona, 11 a.m.
March 12/13 — Big 9 Conference meet, Mankato