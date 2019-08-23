David Fox, from left, walks with his sons Dewey and Jimmy to a nearby baseball field from their house in northeast Washington, Friday, Aug. 23. David Fox and his wife, Mary Ann, have a rule for their sons, 11-year-old Dewey and 8-year-old Jimmy: They have to play a team sport. The kids get to choose which one. Dewey tried soccer and Jimmy had a go at flag football, but every spring and fall, their first choice is baseball. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)