Falcons run undefeated mark to 11-0 with 5-0 performance at Hibbing Northern Duals
The Faribault wrestling team competed at the Northern Duals in Hibbing on Friday and Saturday and strung together its most dominant performance of the season.
The Falcons wrestled against five other programs and swept the tournament, finishing in first place as a team and running their season record to 11-0.
Eight Falcons were named to the all-tournament team, including JT Hausen, Isaac Yetzer, DJ Saunders, Riley Stoltz, Bryce Nolen, George Soto, Josh Oathoudt and Dylan Lippert, who went a combined 40-0 over the weekend.
Faribault started the weekend facing off against the Zimmerman Thunder, and the Falcons looked like the team to beat from the get-go in a 49-24 team victory. Hausen (106-pound weight class), Yetzer (120), Saunder (132), Stolz (138), Nolen (152), Soto (160) and Oathoudt (170), Gabe Shatskikha (195) and Lippert (220) all recorded wins against the Thunder.
Faribault then wrestled against Fosston Bagley and steamrolled its way to a 45-21 win. The Falcons won eight consecutive matches to start the dual, highlighted by Saunders’ (132) pin of Mason Erickson in 3:01, Riley Stoltz (138) pinning Tegan Larson in 1:03 and Alex Hoy (145) pinning Daniel Olson in 1:17.
Oathoudt (170) held on for a 7-5 decision over Henry Burrack, while Lippert (195) dominated his match, pinning Fosston Bagley’s Evan Chalich in just 48 seconds.
But the Falcons were just getting warmed up. They went on to rout Virginia 70-3, then crushed Nashwauk Keewatin/Greenway 70-12 and rolled past Hibbing 61-18.
The Falcons won every single match against the Virginia Blue Devils with the exception of the second match, the 113-pound weight class. In that contest Virginia’s Asher Hedblom narrowly defeated Faribault’s Tyler Boyd in a 4-3 decision.
Aside from that, the Falcons couldn’t be stopped. Yetzer (120) and Gael Ramirez (126) won their matches via fall, as did Stoltz (138) and Nolen (152).
Faribault was almost as impressive against Nashwauk Keewatin/Greenway, as the Falcons won all but two matches in the dual. While the Raiders forfeited a handful of matches, the Falcons still picked up some dominant wins, with Hausen (106) pinning Brennan Perkovich in 2:53, Hoy (145) pinning Weston Marx in 1:07, Oathoudt (170) pinning Mason Marx in 2:50 and Lippert (195) pinning Domonick Holcomb in just 57 seconds.
The Falcons closed the invitational with a dominant 61-18 over Hibbing. Faribault won every match but three, with Hausen (106) defeating Ethan Roy via technical fall and Boyd (113) pinning Gabe Martin in 1:23. Yetzer (120), Ramirez (126), Saunders (132) and Nolen (152) each needed less than a minute to pin their opponents.
Falcons rout Packers 6-1 in boys hockey
The Faribault boys hockey team took on Austin on Saturday in Austin, and the Falcons toppled the Packers 6-1.
Faribault excelled thanks to an aggressive offensive approach that saw them out-shoot Austin in every period.
Faribault (9-3-1, 2-2-1 Big 9 Conference) attempted 13 shots on goal in the first period and scored one, attempted 18 shots in the second and scored twice and attempted 27 shots in the third and scored three goals.
The Packers (1-9, 0-6) managed just one goal late in the game, thus avoiding the shutout, but there weren’t a lot of other bright spots for Austin.
Faribault’s Kory Johnson started things off with an even-strength goal seven and a half minutes into the game, assisted by Noah Murphy. The Falcons then took control of the game on a Grady Goodwin goal just seven seconds into the second period.
Goodwin’s even-strength, unassisted goal so quickly into the second period seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.
Luke Vinar increased Faribault’s lead to 3-0 when he scored at the 11:20 mark of the second period, with assists from Jordan Nawrocki and Murphy.
Zack Slinger made it 4-0 early in the third period with an assist from Goodwin, and Zach Siegert pushed the Falcons’ lead to 5-0 with an unassisted goal at the 9:17 mark of the third.
The Packers scored their lone goal with just three minutes remaining in the game, but Murphy responded with the Falcons’ sixth and final goal with just 58 seconds left in the game.
Faribault goalie Spencer Ell finished with a 97% save percentage by blocking 31 of 32 shots on the goal.
Lang, Williamson lead Falcons girls to 3-2 win over Austin
The Faribault girls hockey team hasn’t found itself facing too many deficits so far this season. But the Falcons found themselves trailing the Austin Packers by two goals after two periods of play on Saturday and were in need of a rally to pull off the win.
A rally was just what the doctor ordered in the third period, as Faribault scored three straight goals in the game’s final 17 minutes to pull out a 3-2 victory.
The Packers had scored the first goal of the game, but that didn’t happen until less than two minutes remained in the first period. Austin (6-10 overall, 4-9 Big 9 Conference) added a second goal at the 12:50 mark of the second period and entered the third period still leading 2-0.
Faribault’s leading scorer Olivia Williamson finally ended the shutout with an even-strength goal at the 1:48 mark of the third period, with an assist from Isabelle Stephes. But with less than five minutes remaining the Falcons were still trailing 2-1.
The duo of Haley Lang and Olivia Williamson finally pulled the Falcons (14-2, 10-2 Big 9) even with the Packers with just four and a half minutes remaining in the game, and then the two put the Falcons ahead for good with just a minute and a half left to play.
Williamson assisted Lang on a goal at the 12:28 mark to tie it up at 2-2, and then Lang returned the favor by assisting Williamson on what ended up being the game-winning goal with just 1:28 left to play.