Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2019
• Grand Champion Beginner Agility – Jadyn White, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Beginner Agility – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Elementary Agility – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Reserve Champion Elementary Agility – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Jumpers 1 Agility – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Jumpers 1 Agility – Jadyn White, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Jumpers 2 Agility – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Jumpers 2 Agility – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Obedience Foundation – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Obedience Foundation – Brooke Jahr, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
• Grand Champion Obedience Beginner – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Obedience Beginner – Mahrya Arndt, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Graduate Beginner Obedience – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Graduate Beginner Obedience – Carter Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Novice Obedience – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Dog Promotional Poster – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Dog Promotional Poster – Jadyn White, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Foundation – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Foundation – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Pre-Novice Rally – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Pre-Novice Rally – Mahrya Arndt, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Novice Rally – Carter Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Reserve Champion Novice Rally – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Pre-Advanced Rally – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Pre-Advanced Rally – Susie Kuhns, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Novice Junior Showmanship – Brooke Jahr, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
• Grand Champion Open Junior Showmanship – Susie Kuhns, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Open Junior Showmanship – Mahrya Arndt, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Open Senior Showmanship – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Open Senior Showmanship – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Junior Dog Interview – Savanna Vagts, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Junior Dog Interview – Isabella Eaton, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Intermediate Dog Interview – Susie Kuhns, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Intermediate Dog Interview – Sydney Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Senior Dog Interview – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Senior Dog Interview – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers