FILE — In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins’ Taylor Rogers throws in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Minneapolis. Baseball’s bubble-free environment is an anomaly as the sports world tries to come back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bringing a group of teams to Disney World, like the NBA and MLS, or concentrating on a few hub cities, like the current NHL plan, Major League Baseball has 30 teams spread all over the United States and potentially Canada, with players, coaches and team personnel trying to stay healthy while cases are still spreading. (AP, File)