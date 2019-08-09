In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)