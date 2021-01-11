Thursday, Jan. 14
Big Book Group AA meeting• 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon• 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Jan. 15
Unity on Division AA meeting• 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group• 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 9:30 a.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Little Prairie Al-Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Cannon Valley Farmers Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
As You Are AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Jan. 18
Tradition Five Al-Anon• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study• 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Caregivers Support Group-- 12:30-1:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Beth Stember, 952-985-2020 or stemberb@northfieldhospital.org
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Northfield Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Breast Cancer Support Group• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Patty Kark 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.