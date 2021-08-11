Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: “The Croods: A New Age”• 8 p.m., Faribault Aquatic Center, 1830 Alexander Drive. Until dark.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Medford School, 750 Second Ave. SE, Medford. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday the 13 Club• 11:30 a.m., Perkin’s, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Historic Alexander Faribault House• 4-6 p.m., Historic Faribault House, 12 NE 1st Ave., Faribault. Open for tours. All are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Aug. 16
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Clinton Falls Township• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Aug. 20 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
VFW Auxiliary 3723•7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. Visit co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health for info on COVID vaccination clinics
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. BBQ sandwich, potato wedges, corn, fruit, dessert.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group• 2:30-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. 3rd floor small conference room adjacent to the Gainey Room. Deb Gillard 507-213-1305, gillard.deb@gmail.com.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Meeting• 10:30 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St. Speaker is Mill City Senior Living Senior Executive Director Jennie Niss. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. Call 507-334-4175 with questions.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Aug. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 17th St SW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Faribault Concert in the Park: Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Music from the Golden Era performed with flair and expertise.