The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, Sep 22
Big Woods Gathering-- 5-6 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Al Batt, writer, storyteller and humorist is the featured speaker. Following the talk is a meal of hot dogs with cider, chips and cookies. Attendees may bring a dish to share, but it's not required. No charge for the meal, donations are welcome.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Monday, Sep 23
Gently Used Accessory Sale-- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. District One Hospital Auxiliary presents the sale, which includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sep 24
Pillow cleaning-- 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. The Women of First English Lutheran Church sponsor Carlson's Fluff-N-Puff Pillow Cleaning service. Drop pillows off and pick them up later or wait while they are cleaned. Prices vary. Questions? Call 334-4389.
Gently Used Accessory Sale-- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. District One Hospital Auxiliary presents the sale, which includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Trail/bridge grand opening-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Sands Trailhead, Hwy. 21, Faribault. Grand opening of the newest section of the the Mill Towns Trail and its new bridge, west of Hwy. 21 near the White Sands Dog Park. Refreshments follow.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, green beans, cranberries, relishes and pie.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Faribault Area Nature Book Club-- 7 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Discussion of "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson. Randy Malecha, who has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, will facilitate the conversation. Call 612-816-7362.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Sep 25
Faribault High School class of 1963-- 12-1 p.m., Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave., Warsaw.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Disabled American Veterans-- 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Thursday, Sep 26
Pork Chop dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Sep 27
Dr. Glenn Loury lecture-- 3:30-5 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Tomson Hall 280, Northfield. Loury's piece is titled Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity and is part of the Institute for Freedom and Community's fall lecture series Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Saturday, Sep 28
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. http://northstarfarmtour.com.
Night at the Museum-- 4-7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. A family friendly event that allows visitors an on-depth look at exhibits and the county's history. $3 per adult or $1 per child. Free for those who come in costume.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.