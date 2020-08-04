Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.
A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.
Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America to reopen Aug. 10
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America said Monday the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park inside the mall will reopen Aug. 10 after being closed nearly five months due to COVID-19.
Officials of the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall said the seven-acre (2.8-hectare) theme park will reopen with significant changes aimed at maintaining a safe, healthy and comfortable environment.
To meet state guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 visitors at any time. Guests will be allowed through a single entry point. Only guests who have bought a ticket will have access to walk through the park. Tickets will be limited to two hours.
Guests 3 years and older will be required to wear face masks at all times, including for the duration of each attraction. Children 2 and under and people with special medical conditions are exempt. Guests may remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Guests also must sanitize their hands before entering each attraction. Sanitizing stations have been added to the entrance and exit of each attraction.