BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Despite taking the floor without a few key players due to injury and illness, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team took care of business at home and secured a wire-to-wire 69-52 win over a solid Houston team on Monday night.
The nonconference victory keeps the Awesome Blossoms undefeated against fellow Section 1-AA opponents at 9-0 as they steam toward a No. 1 seed for the upcoming postseason tournament scheduled to begin in late February. The Hurricanes drop to 14-11 overall and 10-7 against sectional opponents.
Zach Archer scored a career-high 21 points and was the chief catalyst for an offense that split its production evenly between both halves, building a 37-28 lead heading into the break.
Key role player Drew Kittelson also stepped up for the short-handed Blossoms and out-produced his season average by netting 17 points. Gabe Hagen added 16 points and Kaden Thomas 13. The only other BP player to score was Cole Christianson (2 points).
In a pressurized final leg of the regular season, the Blossoms will play their final five conference games in a 10-day span which started with Tuesday game against W-E-M. After that, BP will conclude the week by traveling to USC on Thursday and hosting Medford on Friday.