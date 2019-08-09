The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, Aug 13
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 12-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 411 4th St. SW, New Prague. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Wednesday, Aug 14
Holy Smoke Music Event-- 6-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE First Street, Faribault. Scottie Miller, Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame pianist. Holy Smoke is a free outdoor family-friendly music event to raise money to support food subsidy programs. Bring your lawn chair and an appetite for great music and pizza! Kelly Livingood, Kelljane@hickorytech.net, 507-334-3204.
Thursday, Aug 15
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Saturday, Aug 17
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Aug 18
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.