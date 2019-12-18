The No. 6-ranked Wingers of Class AA allowed just 10 points in the first half and pulled away for a 74-39 Big Nine Conference victory over Owatonna at the OHS gymnasium on Tuesday night.
As fierce as the Wingers (8-0 overall , 6-0 Big Nine) were on defense, they were equally as efficient on offense, knocking down 60% of their shots overall and 9 of 16 from downtown.
Ari Shornock led the Huskies (2-4, 2-4) with 10 points while Lexi Mendenhall added eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Owatonna still has two tough games remaining before the annual Rochester Rotary Tournament beginning on Dec. 27.
Red Wing 74, Owatonna 39
Owatonna scoring: Sara Kingland 8, Sara Anderson 5, Alivia Schuster 2, Holly Buytaert 2, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Ari Shornock 10, Taylor Schlauderaff 2, Maggie Newhouse 2. Halftime: 28-10 Red Wing.