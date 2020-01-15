The WEM boys basketball team was as dominant as ever Tuesday evening, as the Bucs put up 55 points in the first half alone on their way to blasting the USC Rebels by a score of 80-47.
Nick LeMeiux and Grant McBroom each scored a trio of 3-pointers in the first half and Zack Sticken added a pair of threes as well to help WEM jump out to a big early lead, and the Bucs were on cruise control from there.
McBroom finished with 31 points in the game, while Domanik Paulson scored 13, LeMeiux finished with 12, and Matthew VanHoubt and Cole Kokoschke chipped in eight each.
With such a comfortable lead the Bucs eased off the accelerator in the second half and slowed their pace of play but still ended up winning by a whopping 33 points.
Ranked No. 5 in Class A, WEM is now 12-1 on the season and 6-0 in Gopher Conference play. The Bucs should be heavily favored in their next two games: a home game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday and a road game at Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
Second half propels Pine Island past K-W
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ boys basketball team hosted the Pine Island Panthers on Tuesday evening, and the Knights found themselves within arm’s reach at halftime when they trailed by just six.
But Pine Island’s defense came alive in the second half and the Panthers outscored the Knights by 15 over the final 18 minutes of the game to win comfortably by a score of 68-47.
Tate Erlandson had 12 first half points for the Knights (5-8), but was held to just five in the second half. Laden Nerison scored eight in the game, but he too was frustrated by the Panthers’ defense down the stretch and ended up without a single basket in the second half.
K-W’s other top scorers were Trevor Steberg with seven points and Luke Alme with six.
On defense the Knights were unable to contain Pine Island’s Carter O’Reilly and Max Owen, who finished with 24 points and 19 points, respectively.
The loss was K-W’s third in a row, while Pine Island (8-5) has now won six of its last seven.