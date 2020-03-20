In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, a sign reminding people about “social distancing” in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak stands next to a roadway in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Many see “social distancing” to be the greatest pandemic-era addition the vernacular yet easily understood phrasing that’s helped communicate to millions that they need to keep a safe berth to avoid spreading the virus. (AP)