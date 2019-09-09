Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.