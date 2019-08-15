The 2019 Waseca County Fair has been the highlight of the year for over 200 members in Waseca County 4-H, as they saw their hard work pay off with livestock shows, exhibit judging, and other fun events. Below are the 4-H youth who received recognition for their project work at the 2019 Waseca County Fair.
2019 Waseca County Fair 4-H Judging Results
Most Popular
Articles
- Rural St. Peter teenager killed in farming accident
- Sterling Drug closing doors to convenience store, gift shop on Saturday
- Former county employee charged with financial exploitation in non-work related incident
- Hy-Vee investigating possible data breach
- Faribault police warn residents to be on lookout for scams
- Rebecca J. Carel
- Man charged for 2 a.m. ATV crash that severely injured passenger
- Court Reports: Two men accused of meth sale from Le Sueur residence
- Waseca City Council sets public hearing on nuisance complaint and other news
- New business selling baked goods, confections in Northfield
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.