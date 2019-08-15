The 2019 Waseca County Fair has been the highlight of the year for over 200 members in Waseca County 4-H, as they saw their hard work pay off with livestock shows, exhibit judging, and other fun events. Below are the 4-H youth who received recognition for their project work at the 2019 Waseca County Fair.

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

Load comments