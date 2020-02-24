The Tri-City United boys basketball showed Belle Plaine just how much they’ve improved over the season at the Titans home game Tuesday, Feb. 18. While the Titans didn’t walk away with a win, the boys more than doubled their score to a 79-57 loss from the last time they faced the Tigers where they dropped 67-24.
“I thought that was one of our better games throughout the year,” said TCU Coach Austin Pinke. “Things started quite well for us offensively and I think defensively as well with a bunch of hustle plays. They went out and competed and that was great to see.”
The Titans boasted a far more adept offense this time around. Previously, the Titans captured a total of seven points throughout the first half, but during Tuesday’s game TCU picked up seven points within the first five minutes. Dominick Miland and Jonathan Hurd were some of the Titan’s most consistent performers during the game and the team coordinated to get the ball into their hands for a quick field goal. Miland would go on to become the team’s scoring leader with 11 points, while Hurd was close behind with 8. What the Titans did well this time, said Pinke, is that they were thinking strategically.
“We slowed things down,” said Pinke. “We’ve always worked hard, but we’re starting to figure out the game a little bit and get smarter. We’re making some right reads especially offensively and we’re picking up on the game. The kids work hard, but if we can combine working hard and working smart we’ll get to where we want to be.”
Though the Titans were strong in their shooting, Belle Plaine had a clear advantage in winning turnovers. With more opportunities to score, the Tigers finished the first half ahead of the Titans 35-20.
Belle Plaine’s lead didn’t keep the Titans down though. Coming into the second half, TCU was even more ambitious in their scoring, beating Belle Plaine to the punch and collecting the first field goals after halftime. Mason Vosejpka broke through confrontations with the Tigers to net a total of nine points as well as three out of four free-throw attempts. Matthew Radenberg came in from the outside to chip in two 3-point baskets for the Titans collecting a total of eight points.
While the Titans continued to rack up points, so did Belle Plaine. With the clock winding down and Belle Plaine still in the lead, Tri-City United put all their effort into getting the highest point total they could. Pushing the Titans toward that goal was Chase Vargo. The senior chipped in baskets in the late game, but when he scored he scored big. Vargo ended the night for the Titans earning two back-to-back 3-point baskets just as the clock ran out and collected a total of 7 points for the team.
“You talk about a kid who comes to practice every night, works his butt off, does what he’s asked and is committed to the program, gets involved with the youth, [Vargo] is just a team guy,” said Pinke. “For a kid his age and the things he’s able to do leadership-wise as a captain, he leads fo us both on and off the court and he’ll be greatly missed. He deserved those two shots at the end of the game.”