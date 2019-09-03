Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication
Thursday, Sep 5
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Free Medicare Counseling• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Friday, Sep 6
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Grandparents Day• 10-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 291, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Crafts, Games, Bingo, Snacks, Photo Booth and More. Cost is $4. per couple, $1 per additional guest.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Sep 07
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
League of Women Voters’ Registration• 12-5 p.m., at Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter.
Sunday, Sep 8
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Monday, Sep 9
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Sep 10
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Swan Lake• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. In this presentation, Scott Kudelka, DNR Minneopa Area Naturalist, will talk about the rich history of Swan Lake and the struggle to save this valuable resource.
Memory Café• 10-11 a.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. Peter. Room 215. A social gathering for people experiencing memory loss and their care companions. Light snacks, beverages, games and activities are provided.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Sep 11
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Meisa• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at St. Peter Recreation, Suite 200, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Register at the Recreation Dept desk or call 934-0667. Cost $20. for 8 sessions. Melissa Rollnick, GAC Dance Professor. Meisa is movement, exploration, imagination, sensation and awareness.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Thursday, Sep 12
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
State of the City with Todd Prafke• 10-11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Join City Administrator Todd Prafke, over coffee and breakfast rolls for the current state of the city of St. Peter. Bring your questions.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Dr., North Mankato.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
League of Women Voters’ Meeting• 7 p.m., at Traverse des Sioux Room, St. Peter Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter.