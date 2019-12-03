Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Dec 5
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at St. Peter Food Co-Op, 228 W. Mulberry St., St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
St. Peter Library Holiday Open House• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter. Enjoy treats, a hot beverage, and live music performed by St. Peter High School Musicians.
Free Medicare Counseling• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Don’t Be An Emily Dickinson or Kathryn A. Cullen• 7 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. An original literacy and live music event.
Friday, Dec 6
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
St. Peter Thrift & Consignment Store• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at St. Peter Thrift & Consignment Store, 401 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. 50% off toys, puzzles, games and stuffed animals.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Pfeffler• 1:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Dec 7
Riverfront Performing Arts presents a Minnesota original, A North Woods Nutcracker• 7 p.m., at Mankato West Auditorium, 1351 S. Riverfront Dr., Mankato. Show includes cast members from St. Peter, Le Sueur County, Mankato, New Ulm and beyond.
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Little Angels Preschool hosts Breakfast With• 8-11 a.m., at Church of St. Peter/John Ireland School, 1801 Broadway Ave., St. Peter.
The Great Candy Cane Hunt• 9-11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Gymnasium, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Santa has dropped off thousands of candy canes at the community center. Come out and join us for hot chocolate, games, and fun!
St. Peter Thrift and Consignment Store• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at St. Peter Thrift and Consignment Store, 401 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. 50% off Christmas Merchandise.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Live Nativity Drive-Thru• 5-9 p.m., A drive-thru experience with live animals, shepherds, angels, wise men and the baby in the manger. Enter First Lutheran Church from Traverse Road and exit onto Sunrise Drive. Food and monetary donations collected at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
Solstice Show explores suffering, empathy, community• 7 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Mary Traxler explores “moments in life that feel like a very long night.”
Sunday, Dec 8
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra — The Snowman• 4 p.m., at St. Peter Performing Arts Center, 2121 Broadway Ave., St. Peter. Take the whole family to this heartwarming, not-to-be missed holiday celebration! Tickets available at mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Monday, Dec 9
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Dec 10
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-5 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Dr. and Traverse Rd., St. Peter.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Dec 11
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Thursday, Dec 12
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia• 10 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Alzheimer’s is not normal again. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.